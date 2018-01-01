Kerala Blasters: Sandesh Jhingan, Halicharan Narzary among players likely to leave

Kerala Blasters likely to sell or let as many as five Indian players leave in the transfer window...

Kerala Blasters are looking to sell key players including India internationals Sandesh Jhingan and Halicharan Narzary in the upcoming transfer window in January, Goal has learnt. Goal had reported a few days back that the southern club is keen to start afresh and wants see the back of several senior players.

In addition to Jhingan, Kerala-born forward CK Vineeth, goalkeepers Dheeraj Singh and Naveen Kumar are the players who have been offered to other Indian Super League (ISL) clubs by Blasters.

25-year-old Jhingan has 1.5 years remaining on his contract but will either be sold or settle for a mutual termination of the contract with the club. The defender had rejected a sizeable offer from ATK last season and decided to stick with Blasters for whom has has played all seasons since 2014. Blasters have asked clubs to only take care of the remainder of his salary which comes to around 63 lakhs INR and add him on their roster.

CK Vineeth had considered a possible exit at the start of the season but had changed his mind to continue with the Yellow Army. However it is believed that the club management want to get rid of him in the winter transfer window.

Halicharan Narzary, Dheeraj Singh and Naveen Kumar have found first-team minutes easy to come by under David James but none of them have been able to offer consistency on the field.

It is also learnt that the management is happy with the performances of Sahal Abdul Samad and Seminlen Doungel, two players whose place in the squad look set in stone. A few clubs have made enquiries on the above mentioned players and Kerala have informed them of their decision to not let them go.

Goal tried to contact CEO Varun Tripuraneni via texts and phone calls but he was unavailable for a comment regarding the reported developments.

David James was sacked as head coach after going 11 matches without a win and the results have alienated a large section of supporters who decided to boycott the team's last two fixtures at home.

The transfer window for India opens on January 1, 2019 and closes on January 31. The league will resume only after India's AFC Asian Cup campaign which starts on January 6.