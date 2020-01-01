Kerala Blasters: All you need to know about Jordan Murray

The seventh season of was announced with minor changes to player regulations. The clubs are now required to include a player from the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) member nations in their squad.

Most clubs have opted to raid the A-League for players and Blasters haven't been different. They have brought in Australian forward Jordan Murray for the 2019-20 season.

Jersey Number: 9

Youth Career and Professional Debut

25-year-old Jordan Murray started his career at Australian semi-professional club South Coast which played in the National Premier League, the second division in .

A Big Break in NPL .

Murray became a record-breaker after netting a stunning 23 goals to set a new New South NPL record during the 2018 season. He had scored a total of 43 goals in his 64 appearances over two years with the club.

The then 22-year-old had been a promising prospect for a number years and his breakout campaign earned him a contract at Central Coast Mariners.

In his first season in A-League, Murray scored three goals in 23 appearances of which 13 were starts.

International Record

Jordan Murray has not represented Australia at the international level.

Last Stint

Last season, Murray scored four goals in 18 appearances. He started 13 matches for the Mariners.