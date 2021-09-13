Kerala Blasters' ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Anselm Noronha
The Blasters finished 10th last season and fans are expecting major improvements as Ivan Vukomanovic leads the team this year

Kerala Blasters kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League season with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 19. Whereas, they will play their final game of the first round on January 9 against Hyderabad FC. 

When do Kerala Blasters face Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22?

Blasters will face the Marina Machans on December 22, 2021, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

When do Kerala Blasters play Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?

The Yellow Army will take on Bengaluru FC on November 28, 2021, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, in what would be their third matchday. The game will start at 7:30 pm. 

Kerala Blasters Indian Navy Durand Cup 2021

Kerala Blasters' Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22:

Date Time (IST) Opponent
Nov 19 7:30 PM ATK Mohun Bagan FC
Nov 25 7:30 PM NorthEast United FC
Nov 28 7:30 PM Bengaluru FC
Dec 5 7:30 PM Odisha FC
Dec 12 7:30 PM SC East Bengal
Dec 19 7:30 PM Mumbai City FC
Dec 22 7:30 PM Chennaiyin FC
Dec 26 7:30 PM Jamshedpur FC
Jan 02 7:30 PM FC Goa
Jan 09 7:30 PM Hyderabad FC