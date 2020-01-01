ISL: Goa, Kerala Blasters are winless and in transition

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have struggled to get going in ISL 7...

and have a lot in common when you look at their setups for the seventh season of (ISL).

They both have a new head coach in charge of the team - which is not new in Blasters' case. They have both undergone a squad overhaul - which is new in Goa's case.

More importantly, both teams are coached by men who believe in playing attractive football to entertain viewers. And they are both winless after the first three matches this season.

More teams

Kerala Blasters opened the season with a clash against , whose team mostly consisted of players from defending champions ATK. Vicuna's team saw a lot of the ball in the season opener but lost the game to Roy Krishna's efficiency in front of goal.

Blasters improved in the second game against and performed well in the first half. Then they allowed the Highlanders to complete a two-goal comeback after the restart. Their third game was a goalless draw - another game where Vicuna's team had the lion's share of possession but failed to make the most of it. They had to thanks Albino Gomes for saving a penalty and were shaky in defence.

It has been far from the brilliant start that some fans may have expected but there has been gradual progress in the team's style of play. The days of chipping the ball to the striker's chest are already forgotten.

Goa, on the other hand, doesn't have a problem with their identity. Thanks to Sergio Lobera, they have been the frontrunners in treating to an attractive, stubborn brand of possession-based football in the ISL. They have honed the art for three years and under new coach Juan Ferrando, the Gaurs are looking to build on it.

Ferrando's problems have been the changes in personnel. Former skipper Mandar Rao Dessai, key players such as Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh have all followed Lobera to whereas ISL's all-time top goalscorer Ferran Corominas has left the club.

Brandon Fernandes, the Indian player with the most assists in ISL, has been recovering from an injury he picked up last season and with him fully fit and ready to start games, Ferrando would hope for more in the final third. However, they have been aggressive in their games - they have put in the most tackles. taken second-most shots and passes.

Ferrando will be more concerned about keeping things tight at the back. They have been found wanting in defence more than once and it will be interesting to know if the new coach also follows the approach of 'outscoring opponents' as Lobera did in his first year. The Gaurs already have seven yellow cards and a red card to their name in just three matches. They are one of only three teams yet to keep a clean sheet - another stat to keep an eye on.

If you consider the gameplans of Kibu Vicuna, Juan Ferrando and Sergio Lobera, they are all so heavily invested in their football philosophies, so much so that they are unwilling to deviate from their plan A. This usually means a new squad will struggle to settle in and adapt right away.

But when Goa and Blasters face off against each other, fans will know who has made the most progress.