The coastal state of Kerala is one of the hotbeds of football in India. Hence it comes as no surprise that Kerala Blasters enjoy massive support.

In fact, the top three most attended games in ISL (Indian Super League) history has one common factor - all of them were played in Kochi with Kerala Blasters in action. However, due to COVID-19, the ISL is being organised at a centralised venue for the second successive edition. The final, where Kerala Blasters will be taking on Hyderabad FC, will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

All tickets for the match have been already sold out. If you haven't travelled to Goa and want to watch with fellow Blasters fans, there is a way. There were several fan parks in various parts of Kerala which screened the semifinals against Jamshedpur FC. And there are even more fan parks planned for the final.

So, where are the fan parks being held?