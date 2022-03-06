Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic: We were emotionally empty

Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic insists that 'it doesn't matter' who among Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan they face in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs.

The Yellow Army had already confirmed a top four finish ahead of the 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their final game of the regular season.

What Vukomanovic had to say?

"I think nobody could have predicted this kind of result (scoreline) today. But if you see the fact, today's game was not important for both teams. We came to play football and everybody wanted to enjoy this game tonight," he continued.

"All the teams now, in this part of the season are physically and emotionally empty and just wanted this regular part of the season to end and go further on."

Over to the play-offs

Having made the top four for the first time since 2016, the Serbian manager remarked, "We have one more week to manage to play two games, and then we'll see what will happen. It has been an exhausting period, especially after the New Year's and with the Covid-19 outbreak and the isolation.

"Today we saw both teams emotionally empty and wanting to play football, but both of us were on the limits. So, let's hope that we will recover for the next game and let's see what will happen."

Jamshedpur or ATK Mohun Bagan?

The final league game of the season between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will not only decide who among the two lifts the ISL League Winners Shield but also who among the two faces Kerala Blasters in the semi-finals.

"If you want to go through to the final (and win it), you have to beat two teams. Now facing any of those teams, it's about quality, it's about fighting, it's about small details that will make a difference. So it doesn't matter. Whoever comes, we will do our best to prepare. We'll do the things that we want to show on the pitch and hope for the best," Vukomanovic signed out.