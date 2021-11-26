Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic: Happy to not concede goals

NorthEast United held Kerala Blasters FC to a goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 21/22 fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

Both teams failed to put their best foot forward in the game as mistimed passes and poor finishing highlighted their performance.

Kerala Blaster head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, however, was happy with his team maintaining a clean sheet in their second match of the ISL after conceding four times against ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener.

What did Ivan Vukomanovic say?

"Yes, let's say that we were more concentrated and focused towards defensive set-pieces. We were present, we were compact, we were good. I was happy with the performance of the defensive line because we knew this game we should be dominant. But also, if you speak about defensive set-pieces from the statistics, in the last season a lot of goals happened from it. We are very happy to not concede any goals tonight," Vukomanovic said after the game.

"We have to be honest. At any highest professional level, there will be mistakes during the game, technical movements on the pitch. Even today we had those which we are not supposed to allow but these kinds of things, especially for young boys are where they learn not to repeat. We will continue to build on it," he added.

The Serbian was also satisfied with the defensive stability provided by his foreign central defenders Enes Sipovic and Marko Leskovic.

He, however, promised the Kerala Blasters fans that his team will display a better attacking approach and score more goals throughout the season after missing out on a few clear chances including a horrible miss from Sahal Abdul Samad from Vincy Barretto's pass early in the second-half.

"This was the first time we started (two foreign defenders). It makes me happy that it brings stability to the team. When the defensive stability is strong and not allowing many things to the offensive opponent player, it can bring you one point. We had chances (to score in the first and second half)," the Serbian said.

"I want to say to all our fans. All the people who love Kerala Blasters. I'm the coach who likes attacking football. I like to create offensive situations. So I want the boys to get into those situations and score those goals. Even tonight, the players who missed, have qualities. I want to see them score more. Sahal or any other player, I want to see them score, that's our objective. Because these boys, I want to see them improve, become better. They are an important part of Kerala Blasters," he added.

Barreto was one of the most impressive players for Kerala Blasters with his place and movement but will have to continue improving, the coach said.

"Vincy (Barretto) is one of the many boys who have a progression arch. He has to work hard to improve even more. He is very quick, difficult to defend. Our opponents had problems defending him. He has quality. I'm happy with all of my boys," the 44-year-old concluded.