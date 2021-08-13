Kenya defender Okumu grabs first goal for KAA Gent in Europa Conference League

The 24-year-old Harambee Star scored from a powerful header to help the Belgian side reach the play-off round on Friday

Kenya international Joseph Okumu notched his first goal for KAA Gent as they secured a 1-0 win against Rigas FC 1-0 on Thursday night to progress to the Europa Conference League play-off round.

The towering Harambee Star powered a header home in the 73rd minute to give his team a 3-2 aggregate win and qualification for the play-off round as the first leg in Belgium finished 2-2.

Okumu has been a regular for the Belgian giants since joining them from Swedish side Elfsborg FC and his goal against the Latvian outfit has handed them a clash against the Polish side Rakow Czestochowa, with the winner proceeding to the group stage of the competition.

The 24-year-old has expressed his delight at notching his first goal for the club and remained confident they will make it to the group stage.

“It's nice to score. We are also starting to get to know each other better now. Timing remains important and therefore also knowing where your teammates will place the ball,” Okumu told the club’s official website.

“I'm happy with the win. We knew we were going to have to put in 110% to continue today. We have made the best possible use of our qualities and that has paid off.”

On being played as a right-back, Okumu said: “I want to play. We are professionals and must be able to adapt to the position that is assigned to us.

“We are still two games away [against the Polish Rakow Czestochowa] from the group stage of the Conference League.

"It will be important for the club and the team, but also for me. As a footballer, you always hope to get as far as possible. This would be my first time playing a European group stage.

“We will do everything we can to continue anyway!”

Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck was satisfied with the outcome.

“We played here on a stiff field against a team that was defending with ten men in front of their sixteen, which made it even more difficult than last All those big, solid players are strong in the air, so it's somewhat surprising that we just scored with a header,” Vanhaezebrouck told the same portal.

“All in all we can be satisfied, we gave away almost nothing. One thing was important here and that was to continue. We are now in the play-offs of the Conference League, one team left knock and we are in the groups. That will be a tougher opponent because they were able to eliminate Kazan and that is the current leader in Russia.”

Okumu and Gent will shift their focus to the Belgian Pro League when they host Mechelen at Ghelamco Arena on Saturday.