Kenneth Perez finds it strange that Anis Hadj Moussa no longer played a significant role for Feyenoord in Sunday's VriendenLoterij Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and ADO Den Haag. He said so on Voetbalpraat on ESPN.

Feyenoord snatched a point against ADO on Sunday. The visitors went 0-2 up at De Kuip, but goals from Ayase Ueda and Anis Hadj Moussa still made it 2-2.

Voetbalpraat then turned to Hadj Moussa's importance to Feyenoord. "He is really almost the only one who creates something, who genuinely has something creative and who makes something happen," says Sjoerd Mossou.

"And especially against an ADO side who were defending with ten men from a distance of forty or thirty metres... Just imagine he isn't there."

Perez, though, found it striking that Hadj Moussa barely featured in the closing stages, when Feyenoord were pushing for the 3-2. "Do you know what was so funny? It was 2-2, with 7.5 minutes left, four of which were added time. I was watching that match and wondering why they kept going so much down the left. In the 86:32nd minute, that was the last time Hadj Moussa touched the ball," the analyst says.

"As the only outfield player, he did not touch the ball in the final seven minutes. That is of course down to Feyenoord's team-mates, because who is it that wants the ball at Feyenoord? Hadj Moussa. But they kept going down the left. I thought: have they gone mad or something?"

"He should simply have demanded that those midfielders pass to him. Then something happens. I found it so strange!" Perez concludes.