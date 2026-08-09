Kenneth Perez full of praise for Marc ter Stegen after Ajax debut: 'The second-best footballing goalkeeper in the Netherlands'

Marc ter Stegen made a successful Ajax debut against PEC Zwolle on Sunday. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet and made a crucial save before half-time as Ajax went on to win 0-2. Analyst Kenneth Perez was full of praise for the 34-year-old veteran on Dit was het Weekend on ESPN.

With the score at 0-0 in the 34th minute, Ajax looked certain to fall behind when Tobias Sommer met Dylan Mbayo's measured cross with a perfectly placed header. Ter Stegen rescued Ajax with a cat-like reflex.

From that point on, the FC Barcelona loanee turned in a solid display. After Sherel Floranus was sent off, the Amsterdam side took control in the closing stages through Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt.

Perez named Ter Stegen his 'man of the weekend'. "Firstly because I really think it's remarkable that someone from FC Barcelona comes to the Netherlands to play in goal. It was quite a soap opera, but he came in the end."

He also pointed to the German's all-round game. "I also heard (PEC captain, ed.) Ryan Thomas say that he is 'a different kind of goalkeeper'. I think he is really going to become very important for Ajax. Certainly with his feet as well." Even so, Perez sees one Eredivisie goalkeeper he rates more highly on the ball.

"Koeman is still the best ball-playing goalkeeper in the Netherlands, but I think he comes in second", said the Dane, praising the Telstar goalkeeper. Koeman also turned in an excellent display away to NEC on Saturday (1-2).

Then came another glowing verdict from Perez on Ter Stegen. "You'll get a lot of joy out of him", Perez continued about Ten Stegen. "Especially from his good saves. You really have to shoot right into the corner to score against him. I really think that. He is used to it at Barcelona, that really makes a difference."

Finally, Perez compared his potential impact to Lars Unnerstall's at FC Twente. "Just as Unnerstall was very important for FC Twente a few seasons ago, he is going to be that for Ajax", Perez is convinced. Ter Stegen are now focusing with Ajax on the third qualifying round of the Conference League against Shelbourne FC. The second leg takes place in Ireland on Thursday.