Keita ruled out for two months and likely to miss Africa Cup of Nations

Having suffered an injury in the first half against Barcelona on Wednesday, Liverpool have provided an update on the fitness of their midfielder

Naby Keita is out for the rest of 's season and could miss the (AFCON) after suffering a "very serious" adductor injury.

The Guinea international was substituted with the injury in the first half of the Reds' semi-final first-leg defeat to at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

And detailing the blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at , Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that there was bad news on Keita's condition.

Klopp estimated that the midfielder will be out for two months, meaning he will miss the Premier League run-in and the return fixture against Barcelona, while his participation for Guinea in June is also in serious doubt.

"That was really unlucky. It's bad news," Klopp told a news conference. "A high-grade adductor injury, the tendon is ruptured.

"That keeps him out for at least two months. Bad news for us, obviously, and bad news for Guinea as well, with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. It was a really, really good moment.

"That's how football and life sometimes are - not too nice. It's very serious.

"It's a very interesting part of the season he's not part of. He's a regular starter for the Africa Cup of Nations and that was a big target for him as well.

"Of course, he's not in a good moment. This is a moment where we have to help the players and try everything we can. That's it."

Article continues below

Guinea are in Group B alongside Madagascar, Nigeria and Burundi for this year's AFCON. Their opening fixture at the tournament in is on June 22.

As for Liverpool, they at least have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back from a long-term injury, with Klopp adding: "It's perfect that Ox is back. He will be, for sure, in the squad [for Newcastle]. We have to make a decision who has to start.

"We will use him - it's good. But it's nothing good about Naby's injury."