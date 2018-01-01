Keita and Alexander-Arnold available for Liverpool's Boxing Day clash with Newcastle

The right-back will return to training on Monday after an ankle injury while the midfielder will be fit despite a cut sustained at Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita are set to hand Liverpool a double injury boost ahead of the Reds' Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.

The pair are expected to be passed fit for Wednesday's game having shaken off ankle and foot injuries respectively.

Alexander-Arnold will return to full training on Monday having missed his side's last two games. The 20-year-old watched Friday's win at Wolves from the away end at Molineux, and has made good progress from the ankle problem sustained against Napoli earlier this month.

The news comes at a good time for Jurgen Klopp, who has used James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne at right-back in Alexander-Arnold's absence. Milner started there against Wolves, while Clyne impressed against Manchester United in what was his first league start of the season.

The prognosis on Keita, too, is a positive one. The Guinean midfielder was taken off at Wolves having sustained cuts to his foot and ribs in separate incidents, but there is unlikely to be any lasting damage.

Keita is due to report for training as normal on Monday having been assessed by the club's medical staff.

Klopp gave his players Sunday off as they prepare for back-to-back home games this week. After taking on Rafa Benitez's Newcastle on Boxing Day, Liverpool entertain Arsenal on Saturday, looking to maintain, or perhaps extend, their four-point gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds, of course, travel to the Etihad Stadium on January 3 in what promises to be a thrilling, and pivotal, encounter.

Klopp will consider making changes to his starting line-up for the Newcastle game, with Clyne, Alberto Moreno, Gini Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri all pushing for starts as Liverpool look to record an eighth straight league win.