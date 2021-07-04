Keeping Kane ‘a goal’ for Tottenham but Paratici admits no talks with England striker

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner's future remains under question

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici says that keeping Harry Kane is a “goal for the club”.

Kane has previously hinted of his desire to move on from Spurs, indicating that he wants to be playing in the biggest competitions and the biggest games. Tottenham, meanwhile, have failed to qualify for European football next season.

Interest is thought to come primarily from Manchester United and Manchester City, although Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the prolific forward, who is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. A tug of war could ensue between the player and the club, with the balance of power in favour of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side due to the fact that Kane is under contract until 2024.

What was said?

Paratici has admitted that no talks have taken place between him and the England striker, who is presently on international duty at Euro 2020.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Juventus chief said: “To keep Kane isn’t only a goal for me, but for the club. He is a top player. I was lucky in my time at Juventus, I saw so many great strikers and I want to enjoy Kane too.

“I can’t wait to see him. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, he has great physique and also a fine technique. He can shoot with both feet, he gives the team-mates many assists.

“I haven’t talked to him yet because I don’t want to disturb our players during Euros.”

What next for Kane?

Kane’s focus is presently on firing England to glory at Euro 2020, where they will play a semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

After a barren spell of form for the national team, Kane has burst into life in recent matches, netting a late goal against Germany then scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Ukraine in Saturday’s quarter-final rout in Rome.

