Jurgen Klopp hailed Curtis Jones for his “outstanding” performance against Porto - then revealed the Liverpool star had nearly missed the game through illness.

Jones was the standout performer as the Reds recorded an eye-catching 5-1 Champions League win at Estadio do Dragao, a result which puts them in control of Group B after two matches.

The 20-year-old was heavily involved in four of his side’s five goals, following on from an impressive display in the Premier League at Brentford on Saturday.

What did Klopp say about Jones?

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “Curtis played a good game. He had some problems with his stomach before the game. The doctor came into my room and told me that we have to keep an eye on him.

“But I told him after the game that whatever [the problem] is, keep it! He played a really good game, he was everywhere, involved in everything.

“He set up the first goal with a surprising finish which the goalie couldn’t save, was involved in a lot of other situations. Defensively he played a top-class game, defended really well, pressed on the blindside, a lot of things.

“I was impressed with his performance tonight so, let’s keep going Curtis! He was not bad tonight!”

Liverpool’s form continues

It was another surprisingly comfortable night in Portugal for Liverpool, who had won 5-0 and 4-1 on their two previous visits to Porto.

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino each scored twice, with Sadio Mane also on the scoresheet in what was a convincing, dominant display.

The Reds have now scored three or more goals in each of their last six games, equalling a record set twice previously in the club’s history, in 1892 and 2018. They have scored 20 goals in the month of September.

Next up is a blockbuster clash at home to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, where Klopp is anticipating a tough test.

Article continues below

He said: “It doesn’t make sense to think about how many goals we can score against them! We need a complex and a complete performance against them to have a chance, only.

“But I’m really looking forward to it, to playing at home again after a while. We have to work hard, as we have to work hard in every game. We have two days more [to rest], which for the City game will be helpful. So we will be fresh again and we will go, and that’s it.”

Further reading