Kedah's come-from-behind win earns Aidil's praise

Despite playing at home, the Red Eagles trailed twice against PKNS, needing a late winner by Alif Yusof on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

boss Aidil Sharin Sahak has praised the performance shown by his charges in their 3-2 Group A win over FC on Tuesday.

Despite playing at home, the Red Eagles trailed twice in the encounter, needing a late winner by Alif Yusof to seal their second win of the cup campaign.

"Praise Allah and congratulations to the players. We controlled the game with our passing game in the first half. PKNS were able to score from the few chances they had, they were compact in the middle.

"I had to make a tactical change by pushing Baddrol (midfielder and captain Baddrol Bakhtiar) to the right so he could send crosses in. This worked and the team played very well tonight.

"We managed to produce a comeback win, and it's worth the trip I had to make, leaving my coaching course [temporarily] to lead the team in the match," explained the Singaporean trainer.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!