Kedah will come back stronger in 2020, promises Baddrol

In the end JDT proved too strong for Kedah, with the Malaysia Cup final on Saturday ending in a straightforward 3-0 win to the Southern Tigers.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Red Eagles were without suspended defenders Renan Alves and Rizal Ghazali, while key forward Fernando Rodriguez was benched at the last minute.

But Kedah skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar remains bullish of his team's progress under Singaporean head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak.

"The absences were definitely felt, but football is football and we had belief in everyone who was fielded. Tonight just wasn't our night, and we want to reach Bukit Jalil (be in the final) once again.

"As a professional player I need to keep on working hard, while we need to stay positive. There is still next year, and God willing we will be one the best teams in the country, considering what we've achieved within the last ten months," noted the 31-year old player in the post-match press conference.

