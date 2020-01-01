Keagan Dolly: Joining Kaizer Chiefs from Montpellier is a joke - Agent

The Bafana winger’s agent has quickly refuted claims his client is set to make a return to the PSL

With reports suggesting were interested in signing former winger Keagan Dolly, his agent Paul Mitchell has rubbished the story.

Mitchell has stated his client is firmly interested in furthering his career in Europe and fight for his place in .

On the other hand, the Johannesburg-born midfielder has had his fair share of injuries which has delayed his progress in the French , but a move back to the Premier Soccer League ( ) is not on the cards.

“Don’t even ask me about it. There is a joke. I don’t know where that comes from. But there is no truth to the report,” Mitchell told Independent Media.

“Dolly still wants to play in Europe. Keagan is focused on his recovery and getting back into the field of play with Montpellier.”

After delivering stellar displays for the Brazilians and winning the Caf in 2016, the PSL title as well as the Telkom Knockout Cup titles, the 26-year-old caught the attention of the French outfit and eventually joined them in 2017.

However, with injuries hampering his progress in Europe, reports surfaced he is wanted by the PSL log leaders.

Article continues below

The speculation raised hopes for the Glamour Boys as they were looking to see the nippy midfielder reuniting with Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat as they were known as ‘CBD’ at Sundowns.

However, Amakhosi have also denied the links. With injuries holding Dolly back, the former Cape Town winger has featured in six Ligue 1 matches this term.

On the other hand, Amakhosi have loaned out midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela to whilst defender Lorenzo Gordinho is linked with a move to and Bloemfontein .