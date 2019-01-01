Kasim Nuhu on target in Fortuna Dusseldorf's German Cup win over Erzgebirge Aue

The Hoffenheim loanee scored the decisive goal that sent Die Fortunen to the next round

Kasim Nuhu turned hero for as he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Erzgebirge Aue in the German Cup second round on Wednesday.

It was the II side that took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through Florian Kruger. Rouwen Hennings, however, equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot towards the break.

With extra-time looming, Nuhu popped up for the winning goal in the 75th minute, latching on to a loose ball from a corner, with his shot deflecting off an Aue player on the way in.

It was the Ghanaian centre-back’s second goal in Dusseldorf colours this season having scored in the 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at on September 22.

Aside from his goal, Kasim made two clearances and one interception in the match. The 24-year old also won three of four aerial duels, produced 93 touches, 78 accurate passes (90.7%) and four accurate long balls from six.

He has now featured six times for Die Fortunen, completing every minute of the last four competitive games.