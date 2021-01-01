Kanteh plays key role as Sporting Huelva pip Espanyol

The Gambian forward put in a brilliant performance as her side extended their unbeaten run against the visitors on Sunday

Fatoumata Kanteh contributed an assist in her side's 2-1 win over Espanyol in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Sunday.

The hosts went into the contest hoping to continue their undefeated run to keep their survival hopes alive on the heels of a 4-2 win over Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Levante.

For Espanyol, they are eyeing a return to winning ways following two draws and two defeats in their last four matches.

The Gambian-Spanish born striker made her 20th start of the season for Sporting and was superb in her side's home triumph.

Sporting raced into the lead when Dany Helena opened the scoring in the 28th minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Kanteh.

However, struggling Espanyol fought back into the mix when Cristina Baudet netted the equaliser seven minutes from half-time.

After the break, Antonio Sanchez's ladies recovered the driving seat of the encounter when Helena set up Yoko Tanaka just a minute into the second half to score the match-winner.

Kanteh was involved for 90 minutes before being sent off in Sporting's win at Campo Futbol La Orden. She has now provided two assists and two goals in 27 appearances this season.

The result took Sporting Huelva eight points above the relegation zone, having accrued 31 points from 27 matches, and will square up with Real Madrid in their next fixture on May 2.