Kante says he could finish career at Chelsea amid Real Madrid and Juve transfer links

The France international midfielder also added he has no real desire to experience life in a division other than the Premier League

N’Golo Kante says he could see himself finishing his career at , and that he has no ambition to play in another league.

With the likes of and linked with Kante, Blues fans will no doubt be delighted to hear the 28-year-old is enjoying his time in the Premier League.

While the French international was in the spotlight last season for his perceived misuse by former manager Maurizio Sarri, he has been enjoying himself under Frank Lampard this year – though fitness issues and the good form of team-mates have restricted him to just six appearances in the league and .

“Of course [I could finish my career at Chelsea],” Kante said in an interview with Telefoot.

“Today I am with Chelsea until 2023. So, in my head, I hope to continue to have great seasons with Chelsea until 2023.”

When asked if he could see himself playing in another league, Kante’s response was simple: “No, not really.”

Kante will, of course, have fond memories of the Premier League to look back on when he hangs up his boots at the end of his career.

Alongside Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, he was arguably the key member of Leicester’s historic title-winning team in 2015-16, and the same claim could be made as he repeated the trick the following season at Chelsea.

Prior to his move to Leicester from in 2015, Kante had reportedly had the chance to remain in his home country and join – but the Parisian-born midfielder says he has no regrets.

“Of course not,” he said. “When I arrived at Chelsea, I was at Leicester and I had just won my first title with a club.

“Today at Chelsea, I have had three wonderful years winning titles. I think that it is a club that has helped me a lot and I hope that I will be able to win a lot more titles here. The year at Leicester was magnificent and I did not regret [not joining Marseille] at all.”

With Mateo Kovacic enjoying the best spell of form in his Chelsea career to date and Ruben Loftus-Cheek nearing on his return from injury, Kante faces a battle to keep hold of his regular place in the Chelsea midfield.