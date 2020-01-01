Kane will break my England record - Rooney backs 'natural goalscorer' to usurp Three Lions tally

The Manchester United legend has revealed that he feels he was never the best in front of the net and believes that the Tottenham star will exceed him

Harry Kane will exceed Wayne Rooney's prolific goalscoring haul for to become the new Three Lions record holder, according to the latter who believes he will be usurped by his former international teammate.

Former and forward Rooney surpassed Bobby Charlton's benchmark during a long international career, sealing 53 goals in 120 appearances for his country.

However, the 34-year-old says that he expects there will not be a 50-year-wait for the record to be broken once more, pointing to current captain Kane as the man he anticipates taking the honour from him.

The striker has already 32 goals in just 45 England appearances, with Rooney admitting that the 26-year-old is more of a proven natural than he ever was, acknowledging that he feels he should have netted more for both club and country during the peak of his playing days.

"I'm going to be honest - and this might surprise you - but I'm not a natural goalscorer," he wrote in his Sunday Times column.

"I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that - yet there have been better number nines than me.

"How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn't a natural scorer? Time. I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records - and looking back I should have scored more.



"I don't think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me.

"I've never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years [for me to break his England record] - I hope it's not so long for me.

"The United record might last longer simply because players don't stay at clubs as long as they used to.

"Mind you, if [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo came to Old Trafford for a swansong they'd probably break it in three or four years!"

Rooney, now a player-coach with Championship side , won 12 major honours during his time with United.

He departed Old Trafford to return to for the 2017-18 season and had a spell at DC United in before joining Derby.