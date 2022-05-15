Kane overtakes Mahrez and Aubameyang as Tottenham Hotspur go above Arsenal

Harry Kane’s penalty for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has helped him overtake both Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in goals scored against Burnley in the Premier League.

The English forward scored the only penalty, in the eighth minute of added time of the first half, to give Spurs a 1-0 win over the Clarets.

Kane has now scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than any other player (nine), overtaking Mahrez of Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, currently at Barcelona, who are both on eight. They are the fourth side that he is the outright top league goalscorer against, along with Arsenal (13 goals), Leicester (17), and West Brom (nine).

Tottenham got an opportunity to strike after a VAR assessment confirmed Ashley Barnes handled the ball while he tried to clear a corner. Kane took the chance and gave his side the lead from the spot-kick against the visitors.

The win also helped Spurs move two points clear of Arsenal and will be there going into the final day of the season unless the Gunners beat Newcastle at St James' Park during their respective clash on Monday.

The striker also achieved another great career stat as his opener for Tottenham (52:36) was the second-latest first-half goal scored in a Premier League game since Opta have exact times available (from 2006-07), behind only Trincao’s strike for Wolves v Leeds in March (55:11).

Article continues below

Furthermore, Kane has scored each of the last 21 penalties he has taken in all competitions for Tottenham - excluding shootouts - and each of his last 15 in the Premier League.

The loss means Burnley have lost nine of their last 10 away league games at Spurs (D1), including seven of eight in the Premier League. It’s their most away defeats against a single opponent in the competition.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have now gone 10 consecutive league games without conceding more than once in a match, their longest such run since March-August 2017, which is a run of 12.