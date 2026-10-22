Writing for Sky, Hamann assessed Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League and the debate sparked by Germany coach Jürgen Klopp's half-time interview: "Jürgen Klopp said in an interview that he doesn't understand Harry Kane's role in Bayern's play. I don't know whether Klopp meant it as criticism. I've explained this before: Kane does all the things that aren't really his job. And Vincent Kompany said last year that he would prefer Kane to be in the opposition penalty area more often."





Klopp had expressed surprise at how deep striker Kane played in his own half at times against the Gunners. He told DAZN reporter Daniel Herzog: "You just said: 'Harry Kane is everywhere today.' I think that's absolutely fine when his team have the ball. But when I see Harry Kane in the last line, and not in a deep block but in a midfield press, then ..." He did not finish the thought, but added: "I'm not the pope of football, though. Everyone can do what they want. But I still haven't completely figured it out."

Against Arsenal, Kane was outstanding. He scored from the penalty spot and set up Alphonso Davies' temporary equaliser with a superb pass. Kane even took a goal kick and was later named 'Man of the Match'.

Yet Hamann believes Kane's constant dropping deep causes problems at the highest level: "The question is: can you put the necessary pressure on the opposition defence if you have a striker who spends most of his time in midfield and defence? Saibari wasn't often up front against Arsenal either, and then there was simply a lack of presence in attack. That may work in the Bundesliga, but I don't know whether it works internationally."

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The former Germany international described his former club's performance against last year's finalists from London as "decent". He saw the absence of the suspended Michael Olise as a major drawback. "When a team like Arsenal press you, it's all the more important to have players who can retain the ball under pressure," Hamann explained. "Olise gets Bayern out of those situations time and again. Even when he has two players up against him, he's always able to hold his own, and that leaves a team-mate free somewhere."

Where do Bayern Munich stand in the Champions League table?

With five points from three matches, Bayern sit 14th in the Champions League league-phase table. Next up is a difficult away game against Atletico Madrid.

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Hamann does not expect Bayern to secure a direct place in the knockout stage: "Even though Paris Saint-Germain had to go through the play-offs in each of the last two years and still ended up winning the Champions League, the advantage of finishing in the top eight and thereby qualifying directly for the last 16 is considerable, not least because of home advantage in the second leg. But I don't think Bayern will finish in the top eight."