Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has spoken about his ambitions with the team in the Champions League, and the possibility of his teammate Michael Olise winning the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Advertisement

He also pointed to the similarities between his playing style and that of Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema in an interview with French website "Foot Mercato".

Kane was full of praise for Benzema: "I have always been an admirer of his. What he achieved with Real Madrid in 2022 was truly impressive. He has the ability to drop back into midfield, play almost as a playmaker and control the tempo of the game, while arriving in the penalty area at the right moment."

Read also

Deco: what is happening to Barcelona is not normal, and this is our position on strengthening the defence

Abdellah Ouazane: the Ezzalzouli rival Real Madrid turned down at the last moment

Advertisement Advertisement

He added: "We are a little different physically, but I see a lot of similarity between us in terms of footballing intelligence, the ability to find space and the desire to help the players around us. We have both proved that you do not always have to be inside the penalty area to score goals."

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol FanCode

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna FanCode

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia FanCode

Sevilla vs Real Betis FanCode

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo FanCode

Barcelona vs Villarreal FanCode

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad FanCode

Osasuna vs Malaga FanCode

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Levante vs Elche FanCode



















On Michael Olise's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or and bringing it back to Munich, Kane said: "Michael is a brilliant player, and we see his quality and what he can produce on the pitch every day in training. He undoubtedly has all the attributes to bring the Ballon d'Or back to Munich, and there is no doubt about that."

The English striker also weighed up Bayern Munich's chances of winning the Champions League this season. For him and his teammates, he insisted, it's the biggest goal of all.

Advertisement

He explained: "The Champions League is a major goal for me and for the whole team. We have a strong group of players with enormous potential. The tie against Paris Saint-Germain last season was crazy and extremely close, and there is no shame in going out to a team that won the title twice in a row."

He added: "Continuing our work with the same coach and the same group for another season will help us become stronger."

Advertisement

The former Tottenham man continued: "We started the season believing it could be our season, and we have to find the way to make that happen and reach that extra factor that makes the difference and helps us get through the coming rounds. We will do everything in our power to win the Champions League, because that is our main goal."

Kane also looked back on winning the Ballon d'Or. He spoke of his pride at receiving it in his home town and at seeing his name alongside legends of the game.

Advertisement

He said: "I am extremely proud to have won the Ballon d'Or, and receiving the award in my home town made the moment even more special. Seeing my name alongside players such as Ronaldo Nazario, who presented me with the award that evening, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gerd Muller is a huge source of pride for me, especially given my journey, which included loan spells at the start of my career that forced me to develop my self-belief and resilience."

On life in Germany, he said: "Since joining Bayern, I have clearly reached another level, and I feel I am at the peak of my powers."

Advertisement

Kane went on: "I think winning the Ballon d'Or changed the way people see me all over the world. Perhaps I did not expect the scale of the excitement and the reaction from the fans. When I lifted the award in front of the supporters who were waiting for me in the street after I left the ceremony, I realised I was living a magical moment that I will never forget."