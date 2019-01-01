Kane becomes England's all-time highest scoring starting captain after Montenegro hat-trick

The Tottenham centre-forward was lethal in front of goal in the first half at Wembley, etching his name into record books in the process

Harry Kane is now 's all-time highest scoring starting captain after netting a hat-trick against Montenegro on Thursday.

The Three Lions have all but booked their place in next summer's European Championships with a dominant first-half display at Wembley.

midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring after 11 minutes, before Kane grabbed his first goal of the night seven minutes later.

The striker doubled his account in the 24th minute, heading home a Ben Chilwell corner, with Gareth Southgate's side flexing their attacking muscles against the Group A strugglers.

ace Marcus Rashford made it four on the half-hour mark, before Kane completed his hat-trick with a tidy finish as the half-time whistle approached.

The Three Lions captain has become the highest-scoring starting skipper in his country's history, as well as the first player to score a hat-trick in successive appearances at Wembley - having also scored a treble against Bulgaria on September 7.

3 - Harry Kane is the first player to score a hat-trick in consecutive appearances for @England at Wembley Stadium, having also netted three against Bulgaria last time out. He's also now England's all-time highest scoring starting captain (24). Feast. #England1000 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 14, 2019

Kane has also moved up from 12th to sixth in England's all-time scoring list, leaving Steve Bloomer, Vivian Woodward, Frank Lampard, Tom Finney, Alan Shearer and Nat Lofthouse in his wake.

The 26-year-old needs nine more to draw level with Michael Owen in fifth and is still 22 goals behind Wayne Rooney at the head of the list.

's Chilwell, meanwhile, is now the first England defender to provide three assists in a single match since Glen Johnson against Andorra in June 2009.

England celebrated their 1000th fixture in some style, with an incredibly young starting eleven putting the minnows to the sword despite the absence of key man Raheem Sterling.

After their latest home fixture, the Three Lions will look ahead to a trip to Kosovo on Sunday, which will conclude their qualifying campaign.