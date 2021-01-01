Kane a doubt for Carabao Cup final due to ankle injury, confirms Tottenham interim boss Mason

The man who has stepped into the dugout following Jose Mourinho's sacking has delivered an update on the striker's fitness

Tottenham's new interim boss Ryan Mason has confirmed that Harry Kane is a doubt for their Carabao Cup final showdown against Manchester City on Sunday due to his ankle injury.

Spurs supporters have been sweating on the fitness of a prized asset following his late withdrawal from a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Friday.

Kane scored twice before limping off after falling awkwardly on his ankle at Goodison Park, and Mason has now revealed that he is still in recovery ahead of Tottenham's midweek meeting with Southampton.

What's been said?

Asked for an update on Kane's condition, Spurs' new caretaker manager, who replaced Jose Mourinho following his sacking on Monday, told a pre-match press conference: "Not sure. Didn't train today.

"Taking it day by day. Not sure about the weekend yet."

How many other games could Kane miss?

Kane's absence could significantly dampen Tottenham's hopes of beating City in the League Cup final, and if he is ruled out for a longer period of time he may also be unable to contribute to their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Mason's third game in charge will come when Sheffield United arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 1, seven days before he is due to take the team to Elland Road for an encounter with Leeds United.

Spurs' new coach will hope to have Kane back in time for both of those fixtures, with the north London outfit set to wrap up their campaign with games against Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester City thereafter.

How important has Kane been to Spurs in 2020-21?

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League at the moment, and have also suffered early exits in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

Mourinho was unable to address the team's struggles for consistency during his 17-month reign, but they would have been in a far worse position had it not been for Kane's contribution in the final third.

The 27-year-old has scored 31 goals in 43 outings across all competitions for Spurs so far this term, while also providing 16 assists.

