Former India international Kalyan Chaubey elected as the new AIFF president

Former India international goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has been elected as the new president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

WHAT HAPPENED? This is the first time in history that a former India international footballer has been elected as the president of the AIFF. The other elected office bearers are NA Harris (vice president) and Kipa Ajay (treasurer).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His former India national team colleague Bhaichung Bhutia was in contention for the president's post but Chaubey secured the majority votes of the state association to seal a comprehensive victory.

WHO IS THE AIFF PRESIDENT? Kalyan Chaubey is a former India international goalkeeper who represented the national team between 1999 to 2006. He won two SAFF Championships (1999 and 2005) with the national team and was also a part of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the 1999 South Asian Games.

After graduating from the Tata Football Academy in 1995, he played for both the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Other than the two Kolkata clubs, Chaubey also plied his trade with Bengal Mumbai Club and Salgaocar.