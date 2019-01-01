Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja help Bordeaux extend unbeaten run against Metz

The wingers featured for the Girondins to help extend their unbeaten run to four games at Matmut Atlantique

Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja helped clinch a 2-0 victory over Metz in a game on Saturday.

Former Gent winger Kalu was handed his fifth start this season by manager Paulo Sousa at Matmut Atlantique and delivered a decent performance, featuring for the duration of the game.

Maja, who got his first international call-up by the Super Eagles in the friendly, came off the bench in the 75th minute of the encounter.

Jimmy Briand opened the scoring for Bordeaux seven minutes into the game, before Nicolas De Preville doubled the lead two minutes later off Hwang Ui-Jo’s assist.

The first-half goals were enough to help Bordeaux extend their unbeaten run to four games, after stalemates with , and a win against .

The victory ensured the Girondins climbed to the seventh spot on the table with eight points from five games.

Article continues below

This season, Kalu is yet to get on the scoresheet, while his Nigerian counterpart Maja has one goal.

They will hope to find the back of the net when Bordeaux play host to Brest in their next league game on September 21.