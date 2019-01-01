Kalou scores first Bundesliga goal of the season as Hertha lose against Hoffenheim

The Ivory Coast international got off the mark but his effort was not enough to help the Old Lady avoid defeat at Olympiastadion

Salomon Kalou scored his first goal in the this season as Hertha lost 3-2 to on Saturday.

The former star made his third appearance in the German top-flight this term and found the back of the net but his effort failed to propel the Old Lady back to winning ways after last weekend’s draw against .

Jurgen Locadia and Andrej Kramaric’s strikes ensured Ante Covic’s men start the game on the back foot in front of their home fans.

Dodi Lukebakio reduced the deficit in the 55th minute before Kalou, who replaced Dedryck Boyata in the 64th minute, levelled for his side five minutes after his introduction into the game.

With the game looking to end in a draw, Benjamin Hubner scored the match-winner nine minutes before time to deny their hosts a share of points.

The defeat made Hertha drop to the 11th place in the table with 11 points from nine games.

Kalou will hope his performance will earn him a starting role when Hertha take on Dynamo Dresden in a Cup tie on October 30.