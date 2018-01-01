Live Scores
African All Stars

Kalidou Koulibaly pleased to captain Napoli to victory vs. Cagliari

Comments()
Getty Images
Milik scored the solitary goal as the Senegal international led the Parthenopeans to clinch their 12th league win of the season

Kalidou Koulibaly is pleased after captaining Napoli to a 1-0 victory over Cagliari in Sunday’s Italian Serie A clash at the Sardegna Arena.

Arkadiusz Milik’s stoppage-time winner helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men claim their 12th league win of the season.

The 27-year-old featured for the entire duration of the game and made three tackles to ensure they keep a clean sheet and he took to the social media to show his delight on leading his side to a win.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

“Good and determined: we have proven to be a great team. And what a pride [to have] the captain's band from the first minute,” Koulibaly tweeted.

Napoli play host to SPAL in their next league game on December 22.

Next article:
Casillas takes swipe at Mourinho after United lose to Liverpool
Next article:
Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer
Next article:
Luchi Gonzalez named FC Dallas head coach
Next article:
'I don't know how to label him' - Valverde lost for words following Messi's latest showing
Next article:
Pochettino calls on fans to 'kill' racism in wake of recent incidents
Close