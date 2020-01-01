Kagere: Levante UD keen to sign ex-Gor Mahia and Simba SC striker

According to the players’ agent, the Spanish club has been following the striker’s displays for the Mainland giants for the last 10 months

UD have openly stated they are keen to sign the services of Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere.

The Rwandan hitman, who joined Simba from of , is currently the top scorer in the Mainland Premier League with 19 goals and caught the eye of the Spanish club while playing against in a friendly played in Dar es Salaam, before the season kicked-off.

In the friendly, Simba almost beat the Spanish giants with Kagere setting up one goal and scoring another with the match ending 5-4 in favour of Sevilla.

According to Kagere agent Patrick Gakumba, Levante have asked about the possibility of signing the player, though they want him to attend trials first before putting pen to paper.

“Levante UD have told me they have been following Meddie Kagere since they watched him play against Sevilla when they visited Tanzania to play against Simba SC in a friendly,” Gakumba is quoted by Bongo 5 Michezo.

“They have also followed his records while playing in Rwanda and for Gor Mahia in Kenya and are impressed with his scoring record and are happy he is a good player.

“However, the only problem we have with them now is that they want the player to attend trials first but if you ask me, Kagere is not a type of player to attend trials but a player who should go in straight into a team and play, and I have told them the same.

“They have now told me they want to sign him [Kagere] for only six months so that they can check him and I have also told them it will not be possible to sign him for a short period.”

Gakumba wants Levante to sign Kagere, who scored 23 goals in his first season with Simba, on a two-year contract.