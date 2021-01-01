Kadewere: Playing with Benzema either at Real Madrid or Lyon would be 'a dream come true'

The Zimbabwe international expressed his intention to play alongside the French star after his latest heroics in Sunday’s Derby Rhone-Alpes

striker Tino Kadewere said it would be "a dream come true" for him to play with Karim Benzema either at the Groupama Stadium or at .

Kadewere made the statement after scoring a brace in Lyon’s 5-0 victory over in the Derby Rhone-Alpes on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean forward opened the scoring for the visitors at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the 16th minute and later grabbed his side's fourth goal in the 68th minute.

The double was Kadewere's second brace against the Greens this season having previously scored two goals in their first fixture back in November.

The 25-year-old, signed from Ligue 2 club Le Havre in June, is enjoying a fine debut campaign at Lyon with nine goals to his name after 20 league appearances, and he has been likened to the former club hero, who scored 43 goals for the Kids before his departure to Real Madrid in 2009.

He did not hesitate to express his ambition to play in the same team as the striker who has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances this term.

“Play with Karim Benzema at OL or join him in Madrid? Regardless, playing with him would be a dream come true,” Kadewere was quoted as saying by Foot Mercato.

Earlier before the game, Benzema sent a support message to his former club and he urged the Zimbabwean to continue his fine goalscoring form in the French top-flight.

“Lyonnais tonight you can make a whole city proud and happy, we are all behind you! And Tino keep making your dreams come true,” the Real Madrid star tweeted.

Lyonnais ce soir vous pouvez rendre fiers et heureux toute une ville on est tous derrière vous ! Et Tino continues de réaliser tes rêves ! 💪🏼#ASSEOL #TeamOL #Derby pic.twitter.com/W1UZA6tAwX — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) January 24, 2021

Kadewere is currently the second joint-top scorer in Rudi Garcia's team alongside 's Karl Toko Ekambi with nine goals, three efforts behind Memphis Depay.

Meanwhile, Sunday's emphatic victory left Lyon in third on the Ligue 1 table with 43 points from 21 matches - two points adrift of leaders PSG and second-placed .