After best season ever, moving to Lyon a huge opportunity - Kadewere

The Zimbabwe international finished the season as Ligue 2 top goal-scorer after netting 20 goals for Le Havre

New Olympique signing Tino Kadewere is ready to “play with the best to become the best” next season as he looks forward to his new challenge with the club.

The 24-year-old forward signed for Lyon in January but was loaned back to Le Havre, where he scored 20 goals in 24 league appearances to end the season as Ligue 2's top scorer.

Describing the just-cancelled French football season as the best ever in his career, Kadewere dedicated his Golden Boot to his late father, who died in 2015.

More teams

“The season itself was great, this was the best season I have ever had in my career,” Kadewere told Sunday Mail.

“But I am also very sad that we did not manage to finish the season because I would have loved to make history with the club.

“I am very proud to be crowned top goal-scorer. It is a huge achievement for me and I am also happy to be making Zimbabweans proud.

"But, above all, I am making my late father proud, wherever he is.”

Before joining Lyon, Kadewere had spent two seasons at Le Havre, where he was reportedly on the radar of some Premier League clubs before choosing Les Gones.

With Lyon placed seventh when Ligue 1 was ended, they missed out on Uefa qualification although they had a chance to book a spot had the season not been cancelled.

But that does not deter Kadewere from looking forward to a new challenge.

Article continues below

“Moving to Lyon is a huge and great opportunity for me and I cannot wait to be starting with them next season,” said Kadewere.

“It has always been my dream to play for a huge club and it is all because of God. You have to play with the best for you to become the best. I am glad I will be linking up with world football stars.”

The 2020/21 Ligue 1 season is scheduled to start on August 22.