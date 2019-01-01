Kachunga: Huddersfield Town must be aggressive against Brentford

The DR Congo international is hoping his side can clinch an important away win against Thomas Frank’s men at Griffin Park

winger Elias Kachunga has charged his side to be aggressive when they take on in Saturday’s Championship game.

Danny Cowley’s men have not had the best of form away from their turf this season, having won one game in six outings.

The poor form outside Kirklees Stadium has seen them drop to the 20th spot in the league, two places above the bottom three.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international, who has one goal in 11 league games this season, is hoping his side can turn around the unimpressive showings at Griffin Park.

“We are all improving game by game. We now have two tough away games. Brentford are in a good period, but we have to be confident there with and without the ball,” Kachunga said in a pre-match conference.

“We have to be aggressive and fight to have a good away game there. We are confident now, but we know we have a lot of work to do to go up the table.

“We are a team, we have a good structure and everyone knows their job on the pitch.”