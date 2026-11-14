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Despite the suspension of domestic competitions during the current international break, Saudi football fans can still watch some of the young talents shining in the Joi Elite League.

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Four matches in the Saudi Under-21 League will be played during the current international break, after they were postponed from previous rounds owing to the logistical circumstances the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was going through.

The capital's top scorer

One name stands out above the rest. Fans are desperate to see Battal Al-Harthi, Al-Riyadh's top scorer, when his side host Neom tomorrow, Sunday, at the reserve pitch of Al-Riyadh Club in the Saudi capital, as part of the sixth round fixtures.

Al-Harthi arrives in high spirits, especially after a wonderful goal earned his team a precious point in the Saudi capital derby against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

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That match finished 1-1. Al-Harthi scored Al-Riyadh's only goal very early on, in the third minute, tucking away a superbly placed penalty.

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The strike took Al-Harthi's tally to 6 goals in the current season of the Joy Elite League, placing him seventh on the competition's scoring list, just 3 behind Al-Ahli star Musa Adam at the summit.

No one in Riyadh has scored more this season. Al-Harthi leads the way in the Saudi capital so far, despite the presence of two giants the size of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr and the stars they boast.

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Ghali Al-Shammari

That same match features another player whose star has risen sharply of late. Ghali Al-Shammari, the Neom talent, carries the hopes of his club's fans in the anticipated clash against Al-Riyadh.

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Al-Shammari was the standout star of the last round, leading Neom to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Watan. His three goals put him among the hat-trick scorers in the current edition of the Joy Elite League.

Clever movement off the ball and sharp timing to beat the offside trap caught the eye, as did his positioning inside the penalty area and his knack for exploiting the spaces between defenders.

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His goals came with foot and head alike, a complete attacking display that confirmed him as one of the most prominent names to have caught the eye recently.

Al-Shammari joined this season's hat-trick scorers, a list that includes Mohammed Al-Issa of Al-Ettifaq, Jefferson Ramos of Al-Fateh, Ammar Al-Ghamdi of Al-Ittihad, Daniel Al-Habib of Al-Feiha, and Ziyad Aba of Al-Ahli.

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Nuh Al-Yami

Al-Shammari is not the only player on the rise. Nuh Al-Yami, the Al-Akhdoud man, has also shone clearly across the last two rounds.

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Al-Yami scored in Al-Akhdoud's only win this season, a 3-2 success over Damac in the ninth round, before adding another in the defeat to Al-Tadamon by the same scoreline in the last round.

He remains the biggest bright spot at Al-Akhdoud, despite the negative circumstances the club are suffering this season.

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Al-Akhdoud sit twenty-second with just 3 points from one win and 4 defeats. Al-Yami has scored two of the team's 5 goals this season, a share of 40%.

Now he wants more. Al-Yami will look to show further goalscoring quality, and to score for a third match in a row, in the clash against Al-Jabalain as part of the sixth round fixtures.

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Amadou Diang

Another scorer set to appear in the international break round of the Joy Elite League is Senegal's Amadou Diang, the Al-Hazm forward. The holders of the last edition's title face Al-Tadamon in the fifth round.

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Diang has been delivering very strong performances in the recent rounds, the latest in the tenth when he scored in Al-Hazm's 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej.

The Senegalese forward also struck twice in the 5-0 win over Al-Wehda, as part of the eighth round fixtures, where he was selected among the best 5 stars of the round.

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Diang sits seventh in the top scorers table for the current season with 6 goals, meaning he needs to find the net to chase down Al-Ahli star Musa Adam at the top.

Nawaf Al-Jadawi

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The same fixture throws up another new star who has shone across the last three rounds. Nawaf Al-Jadawi, the Al-Tadamon player, lines up in the clash against Al-Hazm.

Al-Jadawi scored in the 3-3 draw with Al-Ahli in the seventh round, then the winner against Al-Ansar in the eighth, and a third in the 3-2 win over Al-Akhdoud in the tenth.

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Al-Tadamon have scored 9 goals this season in the Saudi Under-21 League. Al-Jadawi has netted 3 of them, making him the team's second top scorer behind Ziyad Al-Shammari, who has 4.