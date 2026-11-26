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Juventus vs Omonia could be the match in which Luciano Spalletti's side take a major step towards the last 16 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

Juventus host the Cypriot side at the Allianz Stadium after a convincing Serie A win over Venezia, with a chance to cement their place among the top eight teams in the league phase. Omonia arrive in Turin needing points after defeats in their last two matches.

JUVENTUS 2-1 OMONIA

SCORERS: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J), 43' Ekhator (J)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



52' CHANCE: Boga goes close twice. He bursts down the left and tries a right-footed shot towards the near post, but scuffs it wide. Moments later, he curls another right-footed effort just past the far post.



50' CHANCE: Kelly's mistake gifts possession to Omonia. A cross comes straight into the middle, where Tankovic narrowly fails to meet it with his head with only Neto ahead of him.



48' CHANCE: Cambiaso threatens again, but Kaminski denies him this time. The ball then reaches Conceicao, but the defence stops him.



43' GOAL: Juventus win the ball in the attacking third. Ekhator finds Gatti and races into space. The captain for the night picks out Conceicao, and the Portuguese player threads a pass through to the Italian striker in the box. Ekhator moves quickly and drives a powerful low right-footed shot past a rooted Kaminski to make it 2-1 and complete the comeback.



37' GOAL: Andrea Cambiaso produces a stunning strike. Playing on the right after Spalletti moved him there for this match, he cuts inside onto his left foot near the corner of the penalty area and curls a shot into the top corner.



26' Another passing move under pressure on the edge of the Juventus area ends with Cabal shooting. Kaminski reacts quickly to keep it out. At the other end, Douglas Luiz misplaces a pass and Maric shoots from 16 metres, but Neto denies him.



16' GOAL: Omonia break through on the left and Montnor crosses, but Kelly gets ahead of Kakoullis to turn it behind for a corner. Neto then makes a glaring mistake, coming out and missing the delivery. The ball reaches Satka at the far post, and he heads it into the net for 1-0.



11' YELLOW CARD: Tanase is late on Gatti and steps squarely on the Juventus defender's foot. A clear booking.



4' CHANCE: The first real chance of the match comes from a corner. Chico Conceicao cuts inside from the right and curls a left-footed shot towards goal, but Kaminski punches it away.



0' Kick-off is at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.



ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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JUVENTUS VS OMONIA: CONFIRMED LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Juventus 2-1 Omonia



Scorers: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J), 43' Ekhator (J)



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Lucumì, Kelly; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cabal (46' Celik); Conceicao, Ekhator, Boga.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Vicario, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Durmisi, Merola, Turco.

Coach: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-2-3-1): Kaminski; Douverne, Coulibaly, Satka, Nego; Andreou Maric; Tanase (Ewandro), Tankovic, Montnor; Kakoulis (46' Diony).

Substitutes: Fabiano, Michail, Brouwers, Simic, Balkovec, Neophytou, Konstantinidis, Christoforou.

Coach: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (England)

Booked: Tanase (O), Lucumi (J)

Sent off: None