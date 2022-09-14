Juventus vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Benfica for a Champions League encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening. The Bianconeri suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on the opening matchday of the European competition and also failed to secure the three points on offer against Salernitana in Serie A in their previous outing. Massimiliano Allegri will be desperate to turn around the fortunes of his team and what better occasion than a Champions League night in front of the home fans.
Meanwhile, Benfica, are in a rich vein of form having won all six matches in the Portuguese league. They also beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the Champions League and will be gunning for another three points when they take on the Italian giants.
Juventus vs Benfica date & kick-off time
Game:
Juventus vs Benfica
Date:
September 14/15, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15)
Venue:
Allianz Stadium, Italy
In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV it is available to stream live on Paramount+.The clash between Juventus and Benfica can be watched live on BT Sport 7 with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
Juventus team news and squad
Juventus have several injury concerns ahead of this Champions League fixture against Benfica. Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are long-term absentees, while, Angel Di Maria, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny were also unavailable for the weekend clash, which makes their participation doubtful.
Mattia Perin should start in goal with Danilo, Lenardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro in front of him. Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti are set to slot in the midfield while the front three should comprise of Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pinsoglio, Perin
Defenders
De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Cambiaso
Midfielders
McKennie, Cuadrado, Rovella, Kostic, Miretti, Fagioli, Paredes
Forwards
Vlahovic, Milik, Kean, Jorge, Soule Malvano, Ake
Benfica team news and squad
Benfica will be boosted by the return of Alex Grimaldo, Joao Mario and Goncalo Ramos to the squad. However, they will be without the services of Joao Victor, Lucas Verissimo and Morato as the defenders remain injured.
Julian Draxler made his debut at the weekend and should start alongside Rafa Silva to support Ramos upfront.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Leite, Vlachodimos.
Defenders
Gilberto, Grimaldo, Bah, Ristic, Brooks, Otamendi.
Midfielders
Aursnes, Fernandez, Mario, Chiquinho, Dias, Florentino.
Forwards
Neres, Goncalves, Pinho, Silva, Musa, Ramos, Draxler, Moreira.