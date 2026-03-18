Juventus: Vlahovic on the verge of a contract extension – the odds favour a happy ending, with the Serbian remaining at Juventus at 1.65

From being on the verge of a rift within the club to a contract renewal. This appears to be the happy ending to the Vlahovic saga at Juventus. The Serbian centre-forward is, in fact, on the verge of signing a contract extension with the Bianconeri until 2028. This scenario is now almost a certainty, according to the bookmakers, who have the former Fiorentina striker priced at 1.65 on Snai to remain at the Continassa next season.





The good news for Luciano Spalletti doesn’t end there: Vlahovic is in fact set to return to the team on Saturday evening at the Allianz Stadium against Sassuolo, four months after his serious injury. The Serbian’s return with a goal (he has three league goals to his name) is priced at 2.08 on William Hill. His last Serie A goal dates back to the penalty he converted in Juventus’s 3-1 win over Udinese on 29 October.