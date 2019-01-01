Juventus to sell Mandzukic and 'shocked & angry' Can in January

The forward does not want to rush his next change of clubs, while the midfielder is likely to be on the move as soon as the next window opens

will try to sell both striker Mario Mandzukic and a 'hugely disappointed' Emre Can in the January transfer window after neither of the players were included in the Bianconeri's squad.

For Mandzukic's part, the Croatian was already aware that he was unlikely to participate in the tournament, with Juve having tried to get the 33-year-old off their books across the summer although proposed moves to and failed to materialise.

Can, who is currently on international duty with as they prepare for European Championship qualifiers against and , has not taken the news as well as his club-mate, however.

"It was very shocking for me because last week I was told and promised something else," Can told the press on Wednesday. "Yesterday I got a call from the coach, in which he told me in less than a minute and without explanation that I was not in the squad. I can not explain it, nobody has given me a reason until now.

"Me and my agent had talks with other clubs, Paris [Saint-Germain] as well. After discussions with Juventus, we decided to stay with the club. A condition was to play in the Champions League, and that was what I was promised. Yesterday it was said - one day after the transfer period ended - that I'm not in. It just makes me angry how they've dealt with me.

"I'll deal with the consequences when I get back and talk to the club. I want, and I have, to play in the Champions League."

The German revealed to Goal back in April that he would one day like to play in , the country both his parents hail from, which could potentially spell good news for , or .

“Why not? One day, when I am a little older, Turkey is surely a possibility,” he said. "I can imagine living and play in Istanbul one day. That is a wonderful city.”

He also didn't rule out a return to Frankfurt: "You should never say never. Frankfurt is my city and it stays my city.

"My parents and my friends live there and I visit them regularly when I have a couple of days off. And I follow Eintracht as well. Respect for what they're achieving this season."

Where he goes, Champions League football is a must. And, while the German will no doubt be on the move to a big European side at the earliest possible opportunity, Mandzukic is in far less of a rush to secure his next move.

Indeed, several Chinese clubs harbour an interest in the Champions League winner, but the forward would like to stay in Europe – preferably playing in continental competition – with a feeling that he can still contribute at the highest level.