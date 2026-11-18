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While Juventus consider a new centre-forward for January, Jeff Ekhator is eager to play. He has now fully recovered from injury and impressed with the Under-21s. A place in the starting line-up could soon await him. Meanwhile, the former Genoa player has drawn a notable comparison.

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Ekhator's move from Genoa to Juventus has meant far more than a change of club. The young striker suddenly found himself in a different world, facing high expectations and pressure that has been hard to manage. Wearing the Juventus shirt brings daily responsibilities, particularly for a player so young and with limited top-flight experience. Ekhator has had to learn quickly how to handle it all.

His signing was one of the first major deals of the Carnevali era, signalling the club's direction. Juventus wanted a young Italian player with strong technical, athletic and tactical qualities. They paid €16 million to sign him, with another €2 million in bonuses. That was a substantial sum for a player who had scored only four Serie A goals for Genoa, and it raised expectations.

Leaving Genoa, where he had felt protected and valued, was difficult. He had to swap Pegli for a new daily routine at the Continassa. Two physical problems during summer preparations made the adjustment harder still. The first injury came in mid-July during a friendly against Basel, when an acceleration forced him to stop. The second came at the end of August, shortly after he returned to training with the squad.

Those repeated setbacks slowed his adjustment and left him watching from the stands, unable to help his team-mates on the pitch. The young striker spent several difficult weeks waiting for a chance to show his worth. The turning point came with the away match against AZ Alkmaar, when Juventus added him to their UEFA squad at the last moment in place of the injured Manuel Locatelli. He could not show his best in his few minutes in the Netherlands, but more encouraging signs followed.

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Against Fiorentina, Ekhator showed some of the qualities that persuaded Juventus to invest in him. He brought physical presence and dynamism, ran into space and showed he could hold up the ball when needed. Meanwhile, Under-21 head coach Baldini spoke to Luciano Spalletti before calling him up again following his injury. The Juventus manager approved, believing more opportunities would help him regain match fitness. His time with the national Under-21 side proved particularly positive, especially against Belgium in Livorno.

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Against Belgium, Ekhator made his mark: he won a penalty, chose to take it himself and scored to help secure a 2-2 draw. It gave the young striker a valuable confidence boost. Baldini also praised him for his qualities and maturity. The head coach sees a particularly strong player who reads situations clearly and wants to keep improving. That assessment will only heighten Juventus' expectations.

Ekhator could now earn more playing time in Spalletti's rotation. He might come off the bench in the next match against Venezia, while, according to Tuttosport, he could start the subsequent European match against Omonia. The Europa League could give him the experience to show he can compete at this level. The following matches against Hapoel Beer Sheva, along with league and Coppa Italia fixtures, offer further chances to convince the manager.

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His future remains uncertain ahead of the winter transfer window. Juventus know they need a more experienced centre-forward who can be more clinical in the final third and offer immediate solutions. They will assess Ekhator's position over the coming weeks. He could stay in Turin and gradually climb the attacking pecking order, or go on loan to another Serie A side to play more regularly. Juventus have yet to make a final decision.

Spalletti wants to watch Ekhator's progress before deciding, having begun to understand the other players in attack, from Kolo Muani to Woltemade. He still needs to assess the young striker, though the signs against Fiorentina and in his recent Under-21 appearances have encouraged him. The Juventus manager plans to use the coming matches to judge his performances and what he can offer the team. Ekhator, meanwhile, continues to train with dedication and humility, using his summer difficulties as motivation to improve. The weight of his transfer fee seems to be easing. Now he wants to win over Juventus with his performances.

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Tuttosport also spoke to Alessandro Agostini, who gave Ekhator his chance at Genoa. The Genoa youth coach says: "With the necessary caveats, I want to make that clear, the way he moves reminds me of Osimhen. Jeff is very quick and knows how to run in behind: he makes a manager happy with how hard he works even without the ball." Nigerian Victor Osimhen, now at Galatasaray, was among the leading figures in the Serie A title won by Spalletti in charge of Napoli in 2023.