Juventus star Dybala hopes to play with Pogba again

The Argentina international forward wants to once again "share great things" with the Manchester United midfielder, his former team mate in Turin

Paulo Dybala hopes to again play with former team-mate Paul Pogba in the future.

forward Dybala starred alongside Pogba for a single season before the midfielder departed the Bianconeri to return to in 2016.

Pogba has repeatedly been linked with a second move away from Old Trafford in recent seasons, however. have been hotly tipped to bid for the World Cup winner, yet former club Juve are also said to be in the running.

Dybala would appear keen for such a transfer to materialise, as he highlighted his positive relationship with Pogba as he showed off a collection of match worn shirts on UEFA.com.

"I couldn't overlook a shirt like this, of course," Dybala said, referring to a United shirt from Juve's 1-0 win in Manchester in 2018. "It's from Manchester, from my friend Paul, whom I admire as a person even more than as a football player.

"I had the chance to share great things with him and hopefully I can repeat that someday."

Dybala scored Juve's winner at Old Trafford and added: "To score and to win a game in that way makes it even sweeter, and to be able to swap shirts with your friend is one of the most beautiful things you can do in football."

The possibility of Dybala following Pogba to United was mooted last year as the Bianconeri preferred to build around former Old Trafford favourite Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici last week told Sky Sport Italia the club wanted Dybala to "stay with us for as long as possible" as they target a contract renewal.

Not everyone is so keen to see Pogba back at Juventus however, with Nicola Amoruso saying the 2018 World Cup winner could disrupt the balance of the dressing room.

Amoruso told Stats Perform: "He would be added value; he is a great champion. He knows the Juventus environment very well and he is widely loved here.

"But I don't think Juventus can afford to bring in a player earning at least €15m per season. They already have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's salary, and he is the best in the world with [Lionel] Messi.

"He would alter all the dressing room's balances. I don't see it being very likely. I guess there is the mutual will to find a potential agreement but, in reality, I think there are really slim chances."