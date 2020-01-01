Juventus outcast Khedira talks Premier League ambition amid Tottenham and Everton links

The Germany international has admitted that he is getting himself ready for a potential move to England

outcast Sami Khedira has reiterated his ambition to play in the Premier League amid transfer rumours linking him with and .

Khedira currently finds himself on the fringes of the action at the Allianz Stadium under Andrea Pirlo.

The 33-year-old has not made a single appearance for Juve so far this season, and he is just about to enter the final six months of his current contract.

He will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors when the January market opens, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Goodison Park being mooted as potential next destinations.

A new challenge in holds great appeal to Khedira, who has admitted that he is putting extra work in on the training ground to get himself prepared for the demands of top-flight football.

“The Premier League is still missing in my collection, to play there would be the icing on the cake,” the international told The Athletic.

“There are fewer breaks in the game and many counter-attacks, but this is what I like. I’ve done extra sessions with fitness coaches to get myself ready for the pace and intensity in the Premier League.

“My gut instinct and passion tell me I need to play football, if possible in the Premier League. I’m working towards that.”

Khedira says he has adapted to a new role as a mentor to Juve's next generation of stars in recent months, but his ultimate goal is to get back playing on a regular basis, whether that be in or abroad.

“It’s unusual for me, and I’m not satisfied,” he said. “I’m a competitive guy, I want to play. But in the meantime, I’ve adjusted to the situation and try to make the most of it. I’m part of match-day preparation and video analysis.

“My influence is still there. I see myself as a bit of a mentor for the younger players. I’m keeping my energy levels and motivation high. But at the end of the day, I want to be on the pitch and fight for points.

“That’s why I’m trying to change the situation or leave Turin to do what I enjoy most: playing football.”

Khedira played under both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti at before joining the Bianconeri in 2015, with the former now plying his managerial trade at Spurs and the latter occupying the dugout at .

The Juve midfielder refuses to rule out a possible reunion with one of the two men, having learned a great deal from them during his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Asked if he still speaks to Ancelotti, Khedira responded: “We’ve kept in contact over the years. He and Jose are both amazing personalities from whom I’ve learned so much, about the game and about myself.

“They’re both at clubs that play an important role in the league. So let’s see what happens.”