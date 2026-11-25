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A scouting trip to Madrid for Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini. GOAL has learned exclusively that Ottolini was in the stands at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium yesterday to watch the Youth League match between Real Madrid and PSV.

Daniel Yanez, born in 2007, was the player Ottolini was there to watch, and he did not disappoint: his fine display included the goal that put Real Madrid 2-1 ahead. His confidence, one-on-one ability and finishing have kept Juventus keen on the Real Madrid talent for several months.

Ottolini also saw a superb hat-trick from PSV's talented Danish striker Bro Hansen, born in 2009, whom all of Europe's top clubs are tracking. The breathless 3-3 draw also gave Juventus several potential targets for their Next Gen side. Diez and Martinez for the hosts, plus Dyran Stam, born in 2010, and Duah for the Dutch side, have all caught Juventus' eye.

Tonight, Ottolini will be at the Wanda Metropolitano to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Norwegian side Viking. His excellent relations with Atletico's management brought him to Madrid. Ottolini is looking at ways to strengthen Juventus now and for the future.

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With Sorloth? That's the big question for Juventus. They have pursued Atletico Madrid's powerful Norwegian striker through several transfer windows without landing him. Last summer, Juventus preferred to commit their funds to Kolo Muani but never abandoned their pursuit of Sorloth.

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Spalletti wants a genuine, powerful No. 9 who can dominate in the air and use his imposing physique to open up opposition defences. Sorloth would be ideal for the coach from Certaldo and give the squad options it currently lacks.

Ottolini hopes Atletico Madrid will agree to a January loan for Sorloth, the only viable option given the restrictions of the Settlement Agreement. The meeting is also expected to include an update on David's situation: the Canadian striker joined Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy for €25 million and already has three goals and two assists in La Liga.