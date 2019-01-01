Juventus open to more arrivals amid links to Rakitic & Icardi

The Serie A champions will not be closing the transfer door ahead of the summer deadline, with the vice-chairman conceding that movement is possible

Pavel Nedved has admitted that could be lured back into the transfer market, with the giants continuing to be linked with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Mauro Icardi.

The Bianconeri have already been busy this summer.

Shrewd moves have been made to snap up Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as free agents, while big money has been invested in Matthijs de Ligt.

With the midfield and defensive ranks bolstered, it has been suggested that more attacking options may be sought.

playmaker Rakitic is said to be on Juve’s radar, along with prolific Inter striker Icardi – who has been edged towards the exits at San Siro.

It has even been suggested that Juve could enter the chase for Neymar as the Brazilian pushes for a move away from .

Vice-chairman Nedved has stopped short of revealing the identity of those Juve have their eye on, but concedes that there could be more movement before the deadline passes in .

He told reporters: “[ director] Fabio Paratici has had a great transfer window and if other opportunities arise we will seize them.

“Juventus are historically built to win and we will try again this year. The team is responding well, we have two important players for each role and we feel strong.

“Our confidence is formed because of our players. I believe that we have created one of the best teams in Europe, and with a coach that will have the necessary time to develop his game.”

At present, Juve’s coach is out of action.

Maurizio Sarri has been suffering with pneumonia and will not been seen in the dugout for a competitive fixture until after the international break.

Nedved has, however, offered a positive update on the 60-year-old, saying: “I bring you greetings from Maurizio Sarri, who will return after the international break.

“Important changes have been made but it's not a moment of transition. Juve is made up of professionalism, work, and sacrifices and we want to win again this year.

“Sarri is better. He is a hard worker and would like to stay on the pitch every day.

“The absence of the coach on the bench can lead to difficulties, but we have already experienced a similar situation in the past.”

While discussing those set to form part of Juve’s future, Nedved also moved to suggest that Gonzalo Higuain will be sticking around in Turin.

The Argentine striker was phased out last season, taking in loan spells at and , but is a favoured option of Sarri having previously worked with the Bianconeri boss at and in .

“Higuain is one of the best strikers in the world,” said Nedved.

“He knows Sarri well and has had a great pre-season, we are happy that he is with us.”