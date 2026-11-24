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Manuel Locatelli, the Juventus midfielder and captain, took questions from young Juventus fans on the club's official channels. Here are highlights from the traditional Junior Report meeting.

DIFFICULT MOMENTS

Locatelli, who is out injured until next March, discusses the difficult spell he is going through:

"This is definitely one of the most difficult moments because I injured my knee and have to spend a long time away from the pitch. So I'm living my life very differently," reports TuttoJuve.com. "Another difficult moment was when we failed to reach the World Cup. When you lose, and lose like that, it's definitely painful. But in football you win and you lose. The important thing is to improve and give everything you have."

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RECOVERY FROM INJURY

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The midfielder talks about his recovery from injury:

"I feel good in the sense that I'm working well. I know I have to wait, and unfortunately this sometimes happens in our lives, in athletes' lives. I'm going about my daily routine differently and doing more work in the gym. I miss playing football so much, so much, but I've learned to accept this situation and I know I have to do my best to come back in good shape."

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ARRIVING AT JUVENTUS

Locatelli looks back on his arrival at Juventus in 2021:

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"I was lucky when I arrived here at Juventus to have great captains ahead of me. Chiellini was still here when I arrived, Bonucci was here, and then I had Danilo. It was very important for me to understand and learn from their attitude, how they were always there and ready to help. As I said before, you have to try to set an example every day. The secret, I think, is dedication, the desire to work and improve, but above all being willing to listen to others."

SUPPORTING JUVENTUS

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Finally, Locatelli recalls supporting Juventus as a child:

"I was a Juve fan from childhood, so I had Nedved, Buffon and Del Piero. Of course, I admired Totti too. They were my idols, the footballers I grew up with. You said something lovely, something that makes you think, because, as you said, children sometimes see us that way and that gives us a responsibility. We have to set an example in that respect too. I don't think it's just about what we do technically during a match, but also our attitude on and off the pitch. We have to set an example for you because you watch us and admire us. So it's a wonderful and important responsibility."