Juventus debut a 'very proud moment' for Ramsey

The former Arsenal star ade his first showing for his new club in a friendly on Saturday and hopes to stay fit

Aaron Ramsey said he was "very proud" after making his debut for in a friendly match against Triestina.

Ramsey made his first appearance for champions Juventus since leaving on a free transfer at the end of 2018-19 – the midfielder coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since April, but Ramsey replaced Federico Bernardeschi 20 minutes from the end at Stadio Nereo Rocco, where Paulo Dybala's 38th-minute stunner settled the game.

"I feel good. I have had a good rehab so hopefully now I can stay fit and healthy and help the team as much as I can," Ramsey said.

"I am really excited to be a part of it [Italian football] and experience the Italian league. We start now on Saturday, so I am looking forward to that and playing my first competitive match. I am really looking forward to it.

"This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey. I am happy that I got a few minutes out there tonight. I have been working hard to get back fit and hopefully now I can stay fit. I am naturally quite good physically.

"I have been working hard, and I know I haven’t had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there.

"I think I have had a good pre-season. We have got a new coach who has given us his own ideas. We have been adapting to that. I think the team is in good shape and hopefully now we can have a very successful season.

"We have been working hard on certain tactics and I think he wants to do good to the team, and we have put that into practice a few times. We are feeling quite confident."

Ramsey will have plenty of competition for his place in the team, with Juve having started Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Adrien Rabiot in a mid-field three for Saturday’s contest.

The club kick off their Serie A season against next Saturday.