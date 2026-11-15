Juventus could lose Licina: Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig and Brighton are interested in him. And Bayern have two aces up their sleeve

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Adin Licina in the spotlight. The German attacking midfielder, born in 2007 and on loan at Cremonese from Juventus, is one of the most sought-after youngsters on the international football scene.

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Juventus are determined to sign him, but competition is fierce, with many teams interested in his situation. Licina made 13 appearances for NextGen, trained with the first team under Spalletti in the summer and then went on loan to Cremonese. He scored for Cremonese in the Coppa Italia against Parma and again on the opening matchday against Padova. A fractured wrist then hampered his performances, but he still won the Gianluca Vialli Award as Serie B's best young player.

With his future uncertain, Tuttosport reports that Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Brighton are tracking him and could make a move as early as the January transfer window.

Last February, Juventus signed him on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, with Bayern retaining a right of first refusal and 30% of any future resale fee.

Juventus, though, consider Licina not for sale at this stage.