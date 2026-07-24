Juventus and Politecnico di Torino launch the first edition of the International Executive Master in Systems Thinking for Sport & Entertainment

Juventus and the Polytechnic University of Turin, through the PoliTO Master School, are launching the first edition of the International Executive Master in Systems Thinking for Sport & Entertainment, a new advanced training course for managers and professionals in the sports and entertainment sector.





Designed to train people who can understand and manage the growing complexity of the sport and entertainment ecosystems, the Executive Master takes a systemic and integrated approach. "This master's was born from the spark of combining Juve's vision and the Polytechnic's technology," said Greta Bodino, Juventus Chief People, Culture& Esg Officer, "and during the course there will be no internships at our club, but the graduation ceremony will be held at the Allianz Stadium." Speaking at the conference held at Juve's home, Giorgio CHIELLINI said: "the hope is to provide scientific expertise to create systems that can last over time," and added, "and we hope this can be the first of many other projects together with the Polytechnic."





There will be thirty places on the Master, which starts in January 2027 and ends in May of the same year, with a total duration of five months. Lecturers from the Polytechnic University of Turin will teach the lessons in English, alongside experts from some of the leading international organisations working in the sports and entertainment sectors. "Juve immediately made us feel like family, the atmosphere we found allowed us to do everything quickly and that is not a given," said Stefano Corgnati, Rector of the Polytechnic University of Turin. Emilio Paolucci, Director of the School for Aptitudinal Teaching at the Polytechnic University of Turin, added: "The course will consist of around 60-70 hours between in-person and online lessons, in addition to the project work component and, of course, study."