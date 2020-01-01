Juventus and Inter want Emerson Palmieri as Chelsea defender waits on offers

The Italian's agent has confirmed interest from Serie A, but insists no decision will be made until the end of the campaign

and are interested in signing Emerson Palmieri but have yet to make an official bid for the full-back, according to his agent.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular first-team football this season after failing to dislodge Cesar Azpilicueta at left-back, while the emergence of youngsters Fikayo Tomori and Reece James has further restricted his opportunities on the opposite flank.

He has made just 16 starts in all competitions and has not featured at all since the clash with Arsenal on January 21, when his error allowed Gabriel Martinelli to score in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

He was also hauled off after just 34 minutes of the reverse meeting at Emirates Stadium in December after a poor start saw the Blues go a goal down.

That has inevitably led to speculation about Emerson’s long-term future in west London.

His agent, Luis Fernando Garcia, has now confirmed interest from in his services, though he also insists that the defender, who has two and a half years left on his contract, is going to wait until the end of the season before deciding his future.

“We know very well about Juventus’ interest but also about Inter. So far there has been no talk of a transfer with Chelsea, nor has there been any official offer.” he told Juvenews.eu.

“I believe that until May there will be no official offers from the two clubs. In the summer we will decide what to do.”

Emerson came through the youth ranks at Brazilian outfit Santos before moving to Italy to sign for Palermo on a season-long loan for the 2014-15 campaign.

He joined the following summer, spending two and a half seasons in the Italian capital before joining Chelsea in the final days of the 2018 January transfer window.

Though he was born in and represented the country at under-17 level, Emerson has Italian ancestry and became an Italian citizen in 2017.

He made his senior debut for Italy the following year and currently has seven caps for the Azzurri.