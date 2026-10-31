Justin Kluivert makes the most of blunder; major concerns for Brobbey and Roefs

Justin Kluivert delivered again for AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. The Netherlands international set up the only goal against Leeds United (1-0). Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey and Robin Roefs endured another bad day with bottom club Sunderland, who lost 3-1 at Coventry City.

AFC Bournemouth - Leeds United 2-0

Kluivert had scored against AC Milan in the Europa League and provided an assist against Manchester United in recent weeks. He kept that run going against Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net as the first half looked to be going Leeds's way. But the Englishman's goal was ruled out for handball. Bournemouth struck after half an hour, with a slice of luck.

Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford passed the ball straight to the alert Kluivert, who kept his composure and presented Evanilson with a chance he could not miss: 1-0. Amine Adli settled the contest in stoppage time: 2-0. The narrow win leaves Bournemouth seventh.

Coventry City - Sunderland 3-1

Sunderland have struggled to get going this season, although beleaguered manager Régis Le Bris's side have often deserved more than they have got. At Coventry, however, the Black Cats were poor.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring with a fine strike into the far corner. Things got worse for Sunderland when Taiwo Awoniyi took the ball off Enzo Le Fée and finished: 2-0.

Shortly after the break, Frank Lampard's side made it 3-0. Jack Rudoni's shot went in off the leg of the unfortunate Omar Alderete, leaving Roefs helpless. Le Fée pulled one back from the spot: 3-1.